Man found shot in crashed car dies from possible road rage shooting in northeast Houston, police say

According to HPD, bystanders and paramedics tried to help the man, who was transported to the hospital but later died.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead after he was found shot in a crashed car in northeast Houston Saturday night, according to police.

Houston Police Department officers were called to a disturbance at 7227 Jensen Drive near Vance Street at about 8 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle crashed with a man inside who had been shot.

According to HPD, bystanders and paramedics tried to help the man, who was transported to the hospital but later died.

Investigators believe the shooting happened as both vehicles were driving but are unsure what exactly led to it.

HPD said there is a possibility it was road rage incident, but it appears both vehicles came out of an apartment complex, so it's possible something else could have sparked the shooting.

Authorities said they only have a vague description of the suspect's car, which is a blue sedan.

SEE ALSO: 59-year-old man found shot in the head after his car crashed into pillar in SE Houston, police say