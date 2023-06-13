According to HPD, when officers arrived, multiple gunshots were heard from behind a gas station, where one man was found with several gunshot wounds to his chest.

Suspect wanted for death of man who ran after being shot in wooded-area in SW Houston: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a 32-year-old suspect who they said was seen walking out of a wooded area where a man was shot.

Joshua Lashun McWilliam, 32, also known as "Scooter," is charged with murder in the shooting death of Larenzo Terrell, according to police.

On May 28 at about 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting at 14711 Main Street. On scene, police found 33-year-old Terrell shot in the parking lot of a gas station.

Police said Terrell had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Ben Taub Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Court documents state that a witness told detectives he was sitting outside of his home nearby when he heard several gunshots coming from the wooded area. The witness added that moments later, he saw McWilliam walking out of the woods, toward his home.

According to documents, the witness said he noticed McWilliam tucking a small black revolver into his waistband.

An investigation into the shooting led to McWilliam being identified as the suspect in the incident.

He was charged on June 7 for his alleged role in the shooting.

Anyone with information on McWilliam's whereabouts is urged to contact the HPD homicide division at 713-308-3600.