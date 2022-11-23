Man charged with murder after HPD finds victim shot to death in his apartment bedroom, documents say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A shooting suspect has been arrested and charged with murder after a man was found dead inside a southwest Houston apartment, documents read.

The deadly shooting took place at about 10:40 p.m. Monday in the 6300 block of West Bellfort Boulevard.

Jairo Vanejas, 22, is accused of killing a 27-year-old man whom police officers were actually conducting a welfare check on.

There is a witness in this case, but he initially told police that he didn't call to report the shooting because he was scared and believed the shooter was still in the apartment.

The witness provided officers with a description of the suspect and his clothing. That's when police said they knocked on the apartment door and a man matching that description answered the door.

Vanejas was detained while officers said they searched the apartment and found the dead victim in a bedroom.

Police said the victim suffered at least one gunshot wound.

Vanejas was listed to appear in court Wednesday morning.