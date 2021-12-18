Innocent bystander among those injured in 4-hour span of shootings

Friday night

Saturday morning

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An innocent bystander was among the people shot in a short timespan of violent incidents across the Houston area.In two of the cases, the shooters got away. In a third instance, an intruder was killed, police say.Here's what we learned at multiple scenes overnight.Three people were shot at about 9:40 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of a gas station at 9780 Bissonnet in southwest Houston.According to police, two people pulled up in a truck, jumped out with rifles and began shooting numerous times at a group near the gas pumps.Authorities believe it was a group of friends who were fired upon and they all helped each other get to Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital on Beechnut.One victim was shot in the lower back. Police say he could be paralyzed.Two other men were shot in the legs.No suspects have been found.--------------Later Friday night, just after 10 p.m., an innocent bystander was shot in the chest as he pumped gas in the 9200 block of Sam Houston Parkway and Fallbrook.Houston police say that two groups of up to 10 people started shooting at each other, when the victim was hit by a stray bullet.He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.The victim was also with a pregnant woman, who was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.The shooters got away.In this instance, a homeowner shot and killed an intruder in Houston's East End after he saw suspicious individuals outside of his fence, police say.The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 7000 block of Avenue F near 70th.Authorities say the homeowner grabbed his gun, and when he returned, someone was trying to push in the door.The homeowner shot the intruder, who died at the scene.Police say the homeowner called them and that he is cooperating with the investigation.