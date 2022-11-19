Deputy opens fire at suspect in NW Harris Co. neighborhood, sheriff's office says

Harris County Sheriff's Office said one other person was detained in wake of incident in Champions Point.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are responding to a northwest Harris County neighborhood where one of their own opened fire at a suspect Friday night.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said an investigation got underway in the 5400 block of Melody Park, which is near the intersection of Bammel North Houston Road and Champion Forest Drive.

Deputies received a call about the incident at about 7:20 p.m.

Only one person was wounded and one other individual was detained, the sheriff's office said.

There were no injuries reported involving any deputies.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez elaborated on details in a tweet, explaining that units responded to a home invasion in-progress call.

"Upon arrival, possible suspect(s) were still on scene. Shots were fired. One suspect was wounded," Gonzalez tweeted, adding that the injured suspect was hospitalized.

There is an active search for other suspect, the sheriff concluded.

