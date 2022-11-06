Man shoots and kills stepson during argument about dog in N. Houston, HPD say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead, and his stepfather has been detained after an argument about a dog ended in a shooting in north Houston, police said.

The shooting happened at about 10:48 p.m. Saturday, at a home in the 600 block of Gale Street.

Officers with the Houston Police Department said the victim and his girlfriend were at the home when the stepson and stepfather started arguing about a dog. At some point in the argument, the stepson tried to force his way into the home. That's when the stepfather shot him, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died. His stepfather has been detained, police said.

An investigation continues into the shooting.