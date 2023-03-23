As the family chased after the suspect, police said the other occupants in the alleged getaway car were a mother and three children. The suspect fled the scene on foot.

Shots fired when family goes after theft suspect from Galleria area to Midtown, HPD said

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A shooting on the Southwest Freeway during rush hour has police sorting through different stories of a messy situation in the Midtown area.

The scene unfolded at about 7 p.m. on the Southwest Freeway near Highway 288. A Houston police sergeant told ABC13 that a family in a black truck had a designer purse and gaming device stolen from their vehicle in the Galleria area. As a result, the family followed the alleged thief, who was in a silver sedan, through the area.

Authorities said the other occupants in the sedan were a mom and three kids.

At some point during the ordeal, someone began shooting. The suspected thief took off on foot.

Meanwhile, the silver sedan caused a couple of minor crashes, which the mother driving the sedan is being detained for.

An investigation continues into what happened as police said they are getting two different stories.

There were no immediate arrests or charges filed in the case.

For more on this story, follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.