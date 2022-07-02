shooting

Driver crashes into parked car, gets shot by owner of damaged car in NW Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver was shot multiple times after crashing into a parked car in northwest Harris County Saturday morning.

Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a shooting call at Timber Creek Place off State Highway 6 at about 4 a.m.

Deputies said the owner of the damaged car pulled out a gun and then shot the driver that crashed into his car.

The driver was shot several times and the suspect was taken into custody.

