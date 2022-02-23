shooting

1 dead, 1 injured during altercation in west Harris County, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One man is dead and another one is injured following a shooting in west Harris County.

At about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Richmond Avenue near West Houston Center Blvd.

At the scene, officers found two men had been shot, but one was pronounced dead at the scene. The second man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Police said the shooting stemmed from some sort of altercation at the intersection between several men. One of the men shot was dumped out of a vehicle that tried to flee the scene, police said.

The second man ran toward the Alief ISD Center for Advanced Careers, where he was treated.

At this time, police said they are talking with witnesses and looking into gathering surveillance video.

