Police searching for 2 men accused of robbing convenience store and punching employee in SE Houston

Police said the two suspects took the money from the cash drawer along with other merchandise behind the counter and fled the store.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police need help identifying two men accused of robbing a convenience store on Sunday in southeast Houston.

At about 7:30 a.m., Houston Police Department officers say two men entered the store at the 8200 block of Scott Street.

As the store clerk was outside of the enclosed counter area, one of the men opened the door to that area and went to the cash register, according to police.

The employee then reportedly followed the man and told him to leave the store. That's when police say the second suspect walked up behind the clerk and punched him in the face.

That suspect then threw the worker to the floor and continued to punch him, causing serious bodily injuries, officials said.

Authorities describe the first suspect as a Black, 19- to 25-year-old man who is 5'7'' to 5'11'' tall, weighing between 160 to 180 pounds, wearing a white shirt and white pants.

According to police, witnesses say the man goes by the name "Guwanee" and lives in the area.

The second suspect is described as a Black man, 19 to 25 years old, 5'7'' to 5'10'' tall, weighing between 160 to 180 pounds, and wearing a black shirt with black shorts.

If you have any information related to this investigation, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.