24-year-old accused in death of Club Onyx security guard arrested in Arizona, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 24-year-old man charged in the shooting death of a nightclub security guard was arrested in Arizona, according to Houston police.

DeLaunte Maxie, 32, was shot and killed on Sept. 14 at 3113 Bering Drive while working a security job at Club Onyx.

Anthony Glen Jones was charged with murder in the case and was arrested on Sept. 15 in Dallas on unrelated charges. But records show he was given a $500,000 bond and released on Sept. 16.

Almost two months after the shooting, Jones was arrested on Nov. 5 in Phoenix.

On the night of the shooting, police said a man got into an argument with Maxie outside the club just after 3 a.m. During the argument, the suspect reportedly pulled out a gun but didn't fire.

The gunman got into a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk with black rims and paper tags and left, but then turned around and came back to the club, police said.

As Maxie approached the Jeep, he was shot once in the abdomen, according to investigators. Maxie was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Jones is currently waiting to be extradited back to Harris County.