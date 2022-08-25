Suspect wanted for alleged 2018 aggravated sexual assault of a child, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for a 36-year-old who they said sexually assaulted a child in 2014.

On Wednesday, Houston police shared that they are searching for Carlos Villata-Cortez. On June 9, 2018, police were investigating a report of an aggravated sexual assault of a child in the 5800 block of Clarewood Drive.

During the investigation, the young victim made an outcry and authorities learned that Villata-Cortez had assaulted the child.

Villata-Cortez is a Hispanic man who is 5 feet 7 inches tall. He's said to weigh 180 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to 5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477).