Robbers hold cell phone shop employees at knifepoint, HPD says

In a crime caught on camera, the robbers made the employees go to the back office so the men could steal cash and the phones, police said. The men are on the run.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men are on the run after holding up employees at knifepoint inside a cell phone store.

It happened on Saturday, Aug. 13 at around 4:10 p.m. in the 700 block of Shotwell near Lyons Avenue.

According to Houston police, the men, believed to be between 20 and 25 years old, ran up to store employees and demanded cash and cell phones from the back office. One of the men was armed with a knife, police said.

The robbers took the workers to the back office, removed the cell phones from the safe, the money from the cash drawers and took a purse belonging to one of the employees, officials said.

Then the men ran away.

Police said one suspect was 5'7," 165 pounds and wore a green hoodie and a black mask. Authorities described the second suspect as being 5'7," 180 pounds and wore a gray hoodie and a black mask.

If you have any information leading to charges or an arrest, you can contact Crime Stoppers directly and anonymously by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip or using the Crime Stoppers mobile app.