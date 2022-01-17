kidnapping

HPD searching for man accused of carjacking and kidnapping victim in NW Houston

EMBED <>More Videos

How to report a tip to Crime Stoppers Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for a man accused of carjacking and kidnapping a victim in northwest Houston.

According to police, the suspect got into the driver's side of a vehicle in the 7800 block of W. Tidwell on Dec. 27, 2021 at 12:39 a.m.

When the suspect got into the car, the passenger in the front seat attempted to get out, but was pulled back inside by the suspect, police said.

The suspect and passenger struggled, and eventually, the suspect lost control of the vehicle and crashed, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious bodily injuries, and the suspect fled the scene, according to HPD.



Now, police are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect. Investigators released two photos of him, in hopes that someone will recognize him.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashhouston police departmentkidnappingcrimestopperscarjacking
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KIDNAPPING
Church agency: Captive missionaries made daring escape
Man accused of assaulting jogger charged with sexual assault of teen
Missing 1-year-old found safe after car stolen with baby inside
Missing 1-year-old boy, kidnapped in stolen SUV, found safe
TOP STORIES
HISD to stay closed through Tuesday due to rise in COVID cases
Baby found inside apartment after deadly double shooting in N. Houston
Man with AR-15 tackled by security while trying to rob game room
What happened to water levels on Clear Lake this weekend?
The big warm-up starts on MLK Day
Dog seen in disturbing training video appears healthy in new video
What to know about Houston's 2 MLK Day parades
Show More
Man found dead in car after ShotSpotter reported gunshot in SE Houston
Customers of Cracker Barrel manager killed honor her: 'She stood out'
17 Houston animal charities to support on Betty White Challenge Day
'Sick to my stomach': Dollar Tree fanatics protest new $1.25 prices
Betty White Challenge has fans donating to animal charities
More TOP STORIES News