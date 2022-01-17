HPD searching for man accused of carjacking and kidnapping victim in NW Houston

According to police, the suspect got into the driver's side of a vehicle in the 7800 block of W. Tidwell on Dec. 27, 2021 at 12:39 a.m.
When the suspect got into the car, the passenger in the front seat attempted to get out, but was pulled back inside by the suspect, police said.
The suspect and passenger struggled, and eventually, the suspect lost control of the vehicle and crashed, police said.
The victim was taken to the hospital with serious bodily injuries, and the suspect fled the scene, according to HPD.
Now, police are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect. Investigators released two photos of him, in hopes that someone will recognize him.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.