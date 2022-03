Eastside officers are at a shooting scene 7300 Canal. Initial information is a burglary suspect was shot by a property owner. 202 pic.twitter.com/IIIwF5nRtH — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 16, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A burglary suspect is dead after he was shot by a property owner in east Houston Tuesday night, police said.Officers are at the scene in the 7300 block of Canal Street investigating the shooting. Police said the suspect was shot and taken to a hospital, where he later died.