Body found in southeast Houston where investigators searched for missing mother of 5, police say

Police investigators found a body in southeast Houston, where a search was being conducted for Leslie Obi, who vanished on Jan. 11.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A body has been found in southeast Houston, where investigators searched for Leslie Obi, a missing mother of five who vanished last week.

Obi, 43, was last seen on Jan. 11, near Charleston Park Drive, near Highway 90 in southwest Houston. Law enforcement and her family have been searching for her ever since.

On Wednesday, a body was found at Cullen and Wilmington, according to police. But at this time, it's unclear if it's Obi's body.

On Tuesday, Houston Police Department homicide detectives were at an apartment complex on the city's southeast side as part of the ongoing search. Authorities said they were there following a tip.

Police did confirm they are questioning one person in connection with the case, but they don't have evidence that leads them to believe foul play was a factor in Obi's disappearance.

