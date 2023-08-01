Surveillance video shows suspect accused of opening fire in Magnolia Park bar, robbing customers

Houston police released surveillance video of a robbery suspect accused of opening fire at a bar and stealing from customers in Magnolia Park.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Shocking new surveillance video shows a man ordering people to the ground before opening fire at a bar in Magnolia Park.

The Houston Police Department released the video Monday of the July 4 incident at the business in the 1400 block of N. 76th Street.

The man can be seen walking into the bar, immediately firing his gun and making demands.

After ordering everyone to the ground, the suspect takes customers' phones and wallets.

He could even be seen kicking one of the bar patrons on the floor before taking off with his belongings.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic man in his 30s with a heavy beard and about 5 feet 6 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a beige cap, beige shorts, and a dark-colored shirt.

According to ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker, there were 84 robberies in this area within the last 12 months, which is lower than the city-wide average.

