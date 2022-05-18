Authorities search for suspect in 3 Houston-area bank robberies since October 2021

Oct. 27, 2021 at 1 p.m, the bank on the 8500 block of Main Street.

Dec. 2, 2021, at 9:25 a.m., the bank in the 2200 block of N. Frazier in Conroe.

April 7, 2022, at 11:15 a.m. at a bank in the 2100 block of Spring Stuebner in Spring.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A robbery suspect has been hitting banks across the Houston area since October 2021, and authorities are hoping to find him before he strikes again.On Tuesday, authorities released images of the man they hope will be identified by the public. They said the man has robbed at least three banks since October in southwest Houston, Conroe, and Spring.The dates and locations of the banks robbed are as followed:The FBI said the man used a handgun in the robberies. In one incident, he wore a distinctive red jacket.The suspect is described as a Black man between 18 and 25 years old. He's said to be around 5 feet 11 inches. It's believed he drives a dark-colored Toyota Corolla.Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 or the FBI Houston Field Office at 713-693-5000.