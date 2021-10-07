Man suspected in series of 8 robberies across Houston area, HPD says

March 18 at 10:30 p.m. at a store in at the 800 block of Post

June 12 at 10:32 p.m. at a store in the 9500 block of Irvington

Aug. 10 at 10:18 p.m. at a store in the 1100 block of Cavalcade

Aug. 11 at 10:33 p.m. at a store located in the 300 block of Aldine Bender

Sept. 9 at 10:36 p.m. at a store located at the 5000 block of Telephone

Sept. 13 at 9:46 pm at store located at the 12200 block of Hempstead

Sept. 14 at 10:53 p.m. at a store in the 300 block of Aldine Bender

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a suspect they say is responsible for a series of aggravated robberies across the Houston area.The latest incident happened on Sept. 28. Police said the unknown man walked into a general store in the 6500 block of Lyons Ave. The man walked up to the employee behind the counter, verbally threatened and demanded money from the register.The suspect then grabbed a box and filled it up with Newport cigarettes. With cigarettes and money in hand, the suspect then forced the employee to open the safe, police say.The man left the scene in an unknown direction.He is said to be 5 feet, 2 inches to 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 125 to 135 pounds and speaks Spanish and English.Police believe the same man is responsible for the following robberies: