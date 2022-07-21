animal cruelty

5 puppies found dead, 3 others and mom rescued from heat distress in west Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three puppies and their mom were rescued after five of them died due to heat distress at a home's backyard in west Houston, according to Houston SPCA.

Authorities said the puppies were in various stages of heat distress after being left outside.

On July 20, Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Deputies obtained an exigent warrant to allow them onto the property to rescue the remaining three dogs that were in the home. The puppies are currently in guarded condition at Houston SPCA, according to a release.

"Leaving your pet to fend for itself is animal cruelty, against state law and can quickly lead to deadly consequences with this blistering heat if you don't check on your outdoor pets regularly," Adam Reynolds, the chief of Animal Cruelty at the Houston SPCA said.

It's unclear if anyone has been charged at this point. To report animal cruelty or an animal in distress, you're urged to call 713-869-SPCA (7722) or file a report online.
