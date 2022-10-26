2 people shot in northeast Houston after 4 suspected men with guns attempted a robbery

Police need your help identifying multiple men they suspect are responsible for shooting two people on their own driveway in a robbery.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials are looking for two people police suspect to be responsible for an aggravated robbery in northeast Houston in September.

The Houston Police Department's Robbery Division says that on Monday, Sept.12, at about 7:40 p.m., the victims were standing outside their home at 5200 Polly, when a black, four-door sedan stopped in front of the house and four men with guns approached the victims and demanded money.

During the robbery, one of the victims was able to retrieve their own personal gun and began shooting back and forth with the suspects, resulting in two of the victims getting shot.

Police say the suspects fled from the house before they could catch them.

There is no further information on the two victims

Officials are asking for help looking for the suspects whom police described as four men all dressed in dark clothes and an unknown man driving the vehicle.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.