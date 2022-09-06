HPD release photos of vehicle believed to be involved in 17-year-old's shooting death in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After a 17-year-old was shot and killed over the weekend in southwest Houston, police released images of the vehicle believed to be involved.

At about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, HPD officers responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex's parking garage in the 9300 block of Main Street. There, officers learned the victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, through a private vehicle.

An investigation into the shooting led officers to identify a possible vehicle of interest in the shooting. The vehicle is described as a black Jeep SUV with temporary paper tags.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call HPD's homicide division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.