Houston seeing strides in stopping virus as Gov. Abbott hints at reopening

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With a key coronavirus statistic heading for decline in Houston, there remain questions of whether Texas' metro area with the most cases can slowly reopen businesses.

Earlier in the summer, when infection rates and hospitalizations skyrocketed, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott paused phases of his plan to reopen parts of the state.

According to Texas Department of State Health Services, the highest day of new cases so far was back on July 15 with 10,791. On Tuesday, the first day of September in the coronavirus era, there were 4,116 new cases, suggesting some success with mitigation and public orders.

Abbott has taken notice of the reduction, tweeting, "I said last month that Texas wouldn't have anymore lockdowns - despite demands from mayors & county judges insisting on lockdowns. Since my last orders in July, [COVID-19] numbers have declined - most important hospitalizations."



To that point, there are currently 4,144 hospitalizations in Texas, compared to a July 22 peak of 10,893.

In Houston, where the city spent August dropping the positivity rate down from 28% to 7.8%, there have been no indications so far of wider reopenings as hinted by Abbott.

SEE MORE: Houston's virus positivity rate comes in just above 5% goal in August

As of Monday, there were still at least 63,800 cases reported, and the city is closing in on 1,000 deaths.

Still, the latest numbers are remarkable strides in containing a seemingly never-ending virus, which may eventually upend the successes, thanks to Labor Day weekend and school reopenings colliding.

On Wednesday, Turner is slated to deliver the latest actions his city is taking against COVID-19, including the launch of a testing survey to understand how many Houstonians were previously infected with the virus.

The mayor's briefing is set for 3 p.m. You can watch the event streaming in this post during Eyewitness News at 3.

SEE ALSO: Harris Co. Judge suggests schools reopen when COVID-19 spread drops

