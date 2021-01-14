Minute Maid Park will serve as COVID-19 vaccination mega site this weekend

On Thursday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced that the Houston Health Department will use Minute Maid Park as a COVID-19 vaccination mega-site.
According to a tweet from the Houston Health Department, vaccinations will be done this Saturday and they are by appointment only.
"We are contacting people who have appointments to inform them of the new location," the department wrote.
The health department said it hopes to open new appointment slots for Saturday as well.
For more information on vaccine appointments and the latest updates, visit the city's website.
The video above is from a previous story.