COVID-19 vaccine

Minute Maid Park will serve as COVID-19 vaccination mega site this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This weekend, more Houstonians will be able to get their dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Thursday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced that the Houston Health Department will use Minute Maid Park as a COVID-19 vaccination mega-site.

According to a tweet from the Houston Health Department, vaccinations will be done this Saturday and they are by appointment only.

"We are contacting people who have appointments to inform them of the new location," the department wrote.



The health department said it hopes to open new appointment slots for Saturday as well.

The COVID-19 vaccine is the key to getting out of the pandemic, but experts worry that false information and rumors will keep people from getting the shot. We spoke with experts to dispel the myths and provide the most up-to-date information when it comes to vaccines.



For more information on vaccine appointments and the latest updates, visit the city's website.

The video above is from a previous story.
