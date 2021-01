Minute Maid Park will serve as COVID-19 vaccination mega site this weekend

NEW: Mayor Turner announces we will operate Minute Maid Park as a #covid19 vaccination mega site this Saturday, by appointment only. We are contacting people who have appointments to inform them of the new location. #hounews (1/2) pic.twitter.com/zn4QKQranC — Houston Health Dept (@HoustonHealth) January 14, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This weekend, more Houstonians will be able to get their dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.On Thursday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced that the Houston Health Department will use Minute Maid Park as a COVID-19 vaccination mega-site.According to a tweet from the Houston Health Department, vaccinations will be done this Saturday and they are by appointment only."We are contacting people who have appointments to inform them of the new location," the department wrote.The health department said it hopes to open new appointment slots for Saturday as well.For more information on vaccine appointments and the latest updates, visit the city's website.