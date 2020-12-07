coronavirus texas

Mayor Turner to launch program to help students learning virtually

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As COVID-19 cases continue to surge nationwide and across Texas, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is set to provide an update on the positivity rate within the fourth largest city in the country.

The mayor's briefing is expected at 2:30 p.m.

He'll be joined by chief medical officer Dr. David Persse and Melinda Little, director of Comcast Government Affairs.

Little's appearance at the briefing has to do with the launch of two programs between Comcast and the city of Houston.

The first is Lift Zones, a program designed to help low-income students with a safe, clean space to participate in distance learning during the day or do homework before or after school. The second program is an internet voucher program for low-income Houstonians through funding made possible by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act.

Now that the holiday season is here, Turner has repeatedly been asked about the COVID-19 response, particularly if tighter restrictions could be coming for Houston.

In an effort to stem the spread of the virus, San Antonio issued a Thanksgiving weekend curfew where residents weren't allowed to gather outside of their households between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., with the exception of seeking services from a business.

When asked at the time, Turner said he wouldn't rule anything out.
