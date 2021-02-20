Houston couple dies days apart from COVID-19 after being married 67 years

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston couple, just a week away from celebrating 68 years of marriage, died days apart after battling COVID-19.Ned and Ellen Deville were wed Feb. 25, 1953. After being apart for weeks due to COVID-19, hospital staff at Memorial Hermann brought the two together for one last photo.Ellen died Wednesday and Ned died Friday, just two days later.The family told ABC13 they are grateful to the staff at Memorial Hermann for what they were able to do in the couple's last days.