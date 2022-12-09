No. 1 Houston Cougars get first true test of season in rematch with No. 8 Alabama

The Coogs lost against the Crimson Tide, 83-82, back on Dec. 11, 2021. UH hosts 'Bama on Saturday in a game airing on ABC13.

The Houston Cougars put their No. 1 ranking on the line when they host the eighth-ranked Alabama on Saturday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's a test not unlike those that University of Houston students are taking at the end of the term.

The No. 1 UH Cougars put their top ranking on the line this Saturday against an Alabama Crimson Tide team that wants to take another college basketball power program down this season.

Houston vs. 'Bama is set for 2 p.m. inside Fertitta Center. ABC13 is broadcasting the big matchup with enormous March tournament implications.

Setting the stage

The Cougars are entering the game as the top-ranked team in the nation for the second week in a row.

So far, they are undefeated through their first nine games of the season, which, depending on who you ask, has been a cupcake-type of non-conference schedule to this point. The Men's College Basketball Power Index ranks UH 234th in strength of schedule.

Coach Kelvin Sampson's bunch has had two games - Kent State and Saint Mary's - in which they won by just five points. The rest of their opponents were double-digit victories.

So a challenge in the form of the eighth-ranked team in the country is kind of warranted for the Coogs, who have dreams of lifting up a national championship after the tournament final in Houston.

Some could argue that UH's No. 1 ranking doesn't happen without Alabama, which defeated previous top-ranked North Carolina earlier this season. The Coogs were No. 2 at the time.

But, of course, these two programs have fresh history against each other.

A 'garbage' no-call?

Houston's Tramon Mark (12) and Josh Carlton (25) and Alabama's Keon Ellis (14) chase a rebound on Dec. 11, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Saturday's game serves as a rematch of last December's non-conference matchup in Tuscalossa, where 'Bama survived an uncalled goaltend at the end of the game to defeat the Coogs.

The close matchup fueled tensions that literally spilled out on the court.

The game may be more remembered for how some of the Coogs players and staff left a mess behind heading off the court. A player was caught on camera tossing a garbage can to its side.

However, almost immediately after it, then-sophomore guard, Jamal Shead, picked up the spilled trash, which was a moment that went viral.

SEE MORE: Houston Cougars sophomore Jamal Shead praised for picking up trash spilled after loss at Alabama

Houston Cougars brass apologized for the scene. Kellen Sampson, Kelvin's son who is also a UH assistant, was remorseful for seemingly causing part of the mess.

The Coogs' staff and players are likely approaching the 'Bama game just like any other, but the raw feelings last year can't be ignored. Fans may be in for a tense afternoon.

And speaking of fans...

UH-'Bama is a hot ticket

If you're looking for tickets to a game between two college basketball juggernauts, prepare to stand for a couple of hours.

UH's event ticketing site shows standing room only and student section tickets are available.

The true sign that the game is a can't-miss matchup is in the secondary market.

For example, a search of StubHub on Friday afternoon showed tickets in the alumni section going for $158 each, which is the lowest available.

StubHub's most expensive seats are in the lower bowl, second row, priced at $1,800 each. For context, a lower bowl, fourth-row ticket to Sunday's Rockets-Bucks game at Toyota Center is selling for $310 each.