Where does Houston Cougars men's basketball team stand as March Madness looms ahead?

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The University of Houston men's basketball team fell short in its biggest Big 12 debut season test on Saturday when the Cougars fell to the powerhouse Kansas Jayhawks, 78-65.

On Monday, Houston fell one spot in the Associated Press Top 25 and Coaches Poll, from No. 4 to No. 5.

The Coogs and Jayhawks face off again when UH hosts Kansas for their final game of the regular season on March 9.

Head coach Kelvin Sampson's bunch still holds national clout for the time being regarding the team's March Madness prospects.

On Monday, ESPN's Bracketology forecasts Houston as the Big 12 Conference tournament champ and the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament's South Region, where one of the Final Four participants will be decided in Dallas.

The Coogs' resume includes non-conference wins over Texas A &M and Dayton earlier in the season and critical Big 12 victories over Texas Tech, BYU, and Texas.

Elsewhere, Bracketology is forecasting Texas Tech, Texas, TCU, Baylor, and Texas A &M as other Lone Star schools making the tourney. Of the bunch, the Bears are ranked the highest as a No. 4 seed, while the Horned Frogs and Aggies are 10-seeds.

Houston, first in the Big 12 and 19-3 overall, returns to Fertitta Center on Tuesday, where the Coogs face off with Oklahoma State. The game airs on ABC13's sister network, ESPN2, at 6 p.m.

Remaining UH schedule

Feb. 10 : at Cincinnati, airs on ESPN2

: at Cincinnati, airs on ESPN2 Feb. 17 : Texas

: Texas Feb. 19 : Iowa State, airs on ESPNU

: Iowa State, airs on ESPNU Feb. 24 : at Baylor

: at Baylor Feb. 27 : Cincinnati

: Cincinnati March 2 : at Oklahoma, airs on ESPN2

: at Oklahoma, airs on ESPN2 March 6 : at UCF

: at UCF March 9: Kansas, airs on ESPN

The 2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men's Basketball Championship runs from March 12-16 in Kansas City. Selection Sunday of the 2024 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament happens on March 17.