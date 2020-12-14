Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines arriving in Houston starting today

Monday, Dec. 14

San Antonio: Wellness 360 (UTHealth San Antonio)

Dallas: Methodist Dallas Medical Center

Austin: UTHealth Austin Dell Medical School

Houston: MD Anderson Cancer Center

Tuesday, Dec. 15

Amarillo: Texas Tech Univ. Health Science Center Amarillo

Corpus Christi: Christus Spohn Health System Shoreline

Dallas: Parkland Hospital

Dallas: UT Southwestern

Edinburg: Doctors Hospital at Renaissance

Edinburg: UT Health RGV Edinburg

El Paso: University Medical Center El Paso

Fort Worth: Texas Health Resources Medical Support

Galveston: University of Texas Medical Branch Hospital

Houston: Texas Children's Hospital Main

Houston: LBJ Hospital

Houston: CHI St. Luke's Health

Houston: Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center

Houston: Houston Methodist Hospital

Houston: Ben Taub General Hospital

Lubbock: Covenant Medical Center

San Angelo: Shannon Pharmacy

Temple: Baylor Scott and White Medical Center

Tyler: UT Health Science Center Tyler

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine will begin arriving in Texas today.MD Anderson Cancer Center received its first shipment of the vaccine this morning, saying in the following statement:Methodist Hospital said it would receive the vaccine at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.Even while health officials say they can finally see light at the end of the tunnel with the arrival of the vaccine, a lot of steps still need to be taken in between shipments and giving the vaccine to Houstonians.According to health leaders in the state, healthcare providers or workers inside medical facilities, along with nursing home residents and staff, will be the first to get the vaccine.The Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Friday, Dec. 11. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention then accepted a recommendation from an advisory committee for doses to be distributed to people ages 16 and older.The Pfizer vaccine is expected to hit 21 hospitals in Harris County between today and Tuesday by way of shipping containers delivered by UPS and FedEx.Six locations, including Texas Children's Hospital, Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital and Ben Taub Hospital will receive the vaccine.Below is the full list of hospitals across Texas and the Houston area:Officials have only five minutes to move the vials into a freezer to make sure they stay cold enough to be effective. The stakes are high with the vaccine as it's all about timing."We've got to have a thawing time of 30 minutes. If we thaw it out, it lasts us up to six hours. So we've got six hours of administration time," explained Binita Patel with Memorial Hermann Pharmacy Services."We have 18 clinics across the Harris Health system, most, if not all of them are now equipped with the deep freezer situation, so that they can receive the vaccines," Dr. Esmaeil Porsa, President and CEO of the Harris Health System said. "When the amount of vaccine is adequate enough, we can start vaccinating our public."Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the city has prepared a plan for when the vaccine will be widely distributed to the community."When it does come time to for the wider community, we want to make sure that communities that have been impacted the most by COVID-19 are not on the back end of equity and distribution," Turner said.Initial doses are scarce and rationed as the U.S. joins Britain and several other countries in scrambling to vaccinate as many people as possible ahead of a long, grim winter. It will take months of work to tamp down the coronavirus that has surged to catastrophic levels in recent weeks and already claimed 1.5 million lives globally.The move sets off what will be the largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history, but it also has global ramifications because it's a role model to many other countries facing the same decision.It offers the ability "in this situation where the pandemic is out of control, to bring hope to the people," Dr. Ugur Sahin, CEO of BioNTech, told The Associated Press.Experts say there is still a long road ahead. Sixty to 80 percent of the population has to be vaccinated to potentially end the pandemic.