2 more COVID-19 deaths reported as Houston enters Easter weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Preparing to spend an Easter weekend under highly unusual, life-or-death circumstances, Mayor Sylvester Turner drove home again the need for social distancing during a holiday of celebration.Turner, speaking inside Lakewood Church, where he is expected to appear for a special Easter Sunday service that will air on ABC13, reported two new coronavirus deaths in the city, bringing the death toll to 16.In addition, 68 new cases identified Friday brought Houston over the 2,000-patient threshold. The city so far has 2,063 COVID-19 cases.The new cases came on the same day that Gov. Greg Abbott expressed his desire to safely reopen businesses soon.The day before, Turner ordered the city's 380 parks and trails closed over the holiday weekend.In addition, Turner has asked Houstonians to celebrate Easter at home to adhere to social distancing guidelines.