lakewood church

2 more COVID-19 deaths reported as Houston enters Easter weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Preparing to spend an Easter weekend under highly unusual, life-or-death circumstances, Mayor Sylvester Turner drove home again the need for social distancing during a holiday of celebration.

Turner, speaking inside Lakewood Church, where he is expected to appear for a special Easter Sunday service that will air on ABC13, reported two new coronavirus deaths in the city, bringing the death toll to 16.

In addition, 68 new cases identified Friday brought Houston over the 2,000-patient threshold. The city so far has 2,063 COVID-19 cases.

The new cases came on the same day that Gov. Greg Abbott expressed his desire to safely reopen businesses soon.

The day before, Turner ordered the city's 380 parks and trails closed over the holiday weekend.

In addition, Turner has asked Houstonians to celebrate Easter at home to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

SEE MORE: Mariah Carey, Kanye West and Tyler Perry to be featured in Lakewood's Easter Sunday service
EMBED More News Videos

Joel Osteen talks about plans for a star studded service at Lakewood Church Sunday



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualityhoustonsylvester turnerchurchlakewood churcheaster
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LAKEWOOD CHURCH
Kanye West drops out of virtual Sunday service at Lakewood
Lakewood Church hosts online Easter Sunday special
Pastor prepares for Lakewood Church's Easter service
Churches across southeast Texas go virtual for Easter Sunday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
New $100,000 bond set for man who was let out for $50
Mayor won't rush to reopen Houston after Texas order
Texas first state to give dates easing COVID-19 restrictions
ABC13 Evening News for April 17, 2020
Wet and stormy weather for parts of the weekend
TIMELINE: Here are the dates when things can reopen in Texas
Show More
Divorce filings expected to rise during COVID-19
SPONSORED: Emergency food storage in stock - here's how to get it
Former Texan Owen Daniels opens up about his depression
Signs showing Harris Co. 'flattening the curve,' judge says
Montgomery Co. ends COVID-19 stay-home order
More TOP STORIES News