Houstonians helped bring city's COVID-19 positivity rate down to 7%, mayor touts

Please get tested. Please #maskup. Remember, you face a $250 fine if you're not wearing a mask in public. — Houston Mayor's Office (@houmayor) August 31, 2020

🚨 Hospitilizations have declined from a record high in July and today, Houston's #COVID19 positivity rate is 7.8%. That's down from about 20% at the start of August. 🚨 — Houston Mayor's Office (@houmayor) August 31, 2020

#LaborDay is approaching and many people will take the long weekend to visit with faculty and friends or travel. But we cannot relax to #stopthespread of virus.



Celebrations around the Memorial Day and July Fourth weekends helped the virus spread in our community. — Houston Mayor's Office (@houmayor) August 31, 2020

This week I plan on taking another #COVID19 test also get the flu shot.



Go and get your flu shot as well. — Houston Mayor's Office (@houmayor) August 31, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Before August began, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner had a goal in mind: send the city's COVID-19 positivity rate plummeting down to 5%.In an update during his coronavirus briefing on Monday, Turner touted the city's large strides after Houstonians helped send the rate down from about 28% to 7.8%.The mayor credited vigilant masking and social distancing methods, but he also cautioned the rate can easily go back up. And he still insisted on getting Houston down to the 5% goal.As of Monday, Houston's cases reached 63,834 and 820 deaths.The strides that the mayor touted will face another challenge as the city enters another month in the pandemic, pointing at another holiday weekend that typically sees large gatherings.Aside from Labor Day, the mayor also looked ahead to flu season, telling reporters he plans to take a COVID-19 test and a flu shot.And, finally, Turner urged his fellow Houstonians to give generously to those impacted by Hurricane Laura as part of a