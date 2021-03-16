Houston nails ranking as busiest home construction market in US

Data from the National Association of Home Builders shows the Houston area issued 48,208 construction permits for single-family homes in 2020. That cements the Bayou City's status as No. 1 among U.S. metro areas for single-family construction permits handed out last year.
Following just behind is Dallas-Fort Worth, which issued 43,884 construction permits and thus landing at No. 2 overall in the U.S. for permits. The Austin area ranked fifth overall (21,653 permits).
