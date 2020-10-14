These Houston based companies made $200M through federal COVID-19 contracts

With capacities being reduced in restaurants and bars, and the statewide shutdown, certain businesses in Houston took big hits because of the virus.
Patrick Jankowski, the senior vice president of research at the Greater Houston Partnership, said in a March 31 webinar with area business leaders that he believed the Greater Houston area would see more than 150,000 job losses through the end of the year due to the coronavirus and an energy industry downturn.
In April, as the virus was spreading fast, numbers suggested huge losses on the way, including big impacts on small businesses.
That same month, during a City of Houston council meeting, Mayor Sylvester Turner warned of budget cuts because of lower revenue, not just at that time, but for months to come.
But for other companies, business was booming. According to data obtained by ABC News, about 44 companies based in Houston made $203,114,452.16 in total through 128 federal COVID-19 contracts.
But what companies made how much and for what?
Data shows Sysco Corporation was one of the top businesses in the city, with 14 contracts totaling $114,476,130.10.
One of Sysco's contracting agency was with the Agricultural Marketing Service, for its services of fruits and vegetables.
The company with the second largest contract was Kellog Brown & Root Services, Inc, whose contracted with the Departments of the Navy and the Department of the Army. The services provided were that of housekeeping and facilities operations support and support in management.
Overall, under nine contracts, KBR made $61,764,127.62 in Houston alone.
In other medical services, such as general health care, lab testing, and nursing homes, the following companies totaled about $1,560,907.10 combined.
- The Med Groups LLC - $204,750.00
- Baylor College of Medicine - $1,035,907.10
- Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratory - $319,250.00
- St. Dominic Village - $1,000.00
Additional data shows that eight companies which included, Amsterdam Medical Supply LLC, and Buffalo Bayou Distilleries, totaled $4,033,565.50 when it came to services for medical and surgical instruments, equipment, and supplies.
