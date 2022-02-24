HCC Black History gala to stream live on ABC13 tonight

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For only the second time, Houston Community College will take its biggest Black History Month event online Thursday night.
Under the theme of "Black History is Everyone's History," the HCC Black History Scholarship Gala will feature HISD superintendent Millard House II as its keynote speaker. Eyewitness News anchor Melanie Lawson, a longtime supporter of HCC, will emcee the event.
You can watch the gala at 7 p.m. tonight anywhere you stream Eyewitness News, including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and Google TV. Just search "ABC13 Houston."
Since 2006, the HCC Foundation has raised tens of thousands of dollars to provide college scholarships to deserving students through the HCC Black History Scholarship Gala.
After 16 years in person, rising COVID-19 cases in 2021 forced HCC to hold its first online scholarship gala. Last year's event raised more than $50,000 to send students to college.
Organizers said this year's event will feature a big lineup of elected and community leaders, and performances by Black artists.
"We anticipate a strong showing even in these challenging times," said Donnell Cooper, co-chair of the HCC Black History Committee. "Houston has shown its willingness to open its heart and wallet to help students who really need help for higher education and are definitely grateful to receive it."
"The partnership we have with ABC13 Houston is a spectacular achievement that benefits everyone," says Fheryl Prestage, co-chair of the HCC Black History Committee. "We thank them and their support. It's going to be a great night."
More details about the scholarship gala are available on the HCC Foundation website.
