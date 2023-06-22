A change could be coming to Housotn's code of ordinances that could have some people sharing a driveway to improve walkability.

Why some Houstonians against plans for better walkability in neighborhoods: 'Change is not easy'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Changes could be coming to the City of Houston's Code of Ordinances that have proven to be polarizing.

It stems from changes to Chapter 42, which the city's planning department and livable action committee have been developing for the past three years.

Officials say these changes are meant to create more affordability, walkability, and equity when new homes in the city are being constructed. Much of that would come at the expense of residential parking, which is why City Hall was packed during Wednesday morning's public hearing on the issue.

One impact of these changes, if they're ultimately approved, would require narrow lot developments, such as closely-adjacent townhomes, to share a driveway.

That's one way this plan attempts to improve walkability, as fewer driveways would lead to fewer breaks on the sidewalk.

A more continuous sidewalk would make it easier for Houstonians to get around without a car, per city officials.

Lloyd Pullappallil, who was at the hearing voicing his opposition to the changes, said fewer driveways would lead to more street parking.

"My guests don't want to visit if they have to park on the street," he said. "People have been broken into, and the streets are narrow."

Pullappallil said more street parking would lead to potential chaos.

Brooke Pappas also spoke during the hearing and said eliminating driveways isn't appropriate.

"As a homeowner, that's part of the American Dream," she said of having a private driveway. "You're now making it a luxury."

In terms of equity and affordability, reducing parking requirements for new builds could potentially leave more room for things like garage apartments or other cheaper, smaller structures for people wanting to live in town.

Mayor Sylvester Turner acknowledges that these are big changes but said the city must make them for future generations looking to call Houston home.

"Change is not easy. But I'm reminded of what my daughter said when I came here," Turner explained. "'Dad, don't build the city for people your age and older.'"

This was only a public hearing at the council on Wednesday, which doesn't mean any of these changes will happen. That would occur if the city council ultimately voted in favor of enacting the changes.

You can learn more about the potential changes to Chapter 42 of the City of Houston's Code of Ordinances by clicking on the city's website.

