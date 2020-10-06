Bodies of construction workers still trapped after building collapse

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A day after a tragic construction accident left three workers dead, their bodies remained trapped in the rubble."I'm sad, it's my best friend," said Miguel Rameriz, who came to the accident site to see if he could learn more about his friend, whom is identified as a welder on site. "(He was like) my brother. I knew him for a long time, like 18 years."According to the Houston Fire Department, the partial collapse is in the area of Town & Country Boulevard near the I-10 Katy Freeway.The incident was first reported just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday. Assistant Fire Chief Ruy Lozano said there were three fatalities.He also said one other person was rescued and taken to the hospital. The collapse appeared to involve newly constructed stairs, starting at the 13th or 14th floor of the 15-story building.Initially, the building was too unstable to attempt to remove the bodies, but on Tuesday, heavy machinery could be seen and heard working on the collapsed debris.A heavy tarp covered the working area, shielding the recovery effort from the public eye.Besides the three killed and one injured, around 240 construction workers who were on the site at the time of the collapse were not injured.The workers' deaths add to the grim statistic of construction-related deaths around Texas every year. According to federal records, in 2019, 25 workers died in construction-related accidents in Houston. Across Texas, 174 workers died that year.Across Texas, 174 workers died in 2019. So far in 2020, at least 40 Texas workers have been killed, including nine deaths in Houston.The building under construction is for the Houston-based Marathon Oil new headquarters, according to the company's website.ABC13 also learned that Harvey Builders were hired to take on the project with subcontractor East Texas Precast and development manager Hines.