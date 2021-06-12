LGBTQ+

PULSE nightclub shooting victims remembered in Houston

EMBED <>More Videos

PULSE nightclub shooting victims remembered in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The lights of Houston City Hall and the Montrose bridges will be lit in rainbow colors Saturday evening to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the deadly shooting at an Orlando nightclub.

Mayor Sylvester Turner's LGBTQ Advisory Board issued a statement in honor of the shooting victims inside Pulse Nightclub.

"This past year has shown us we cannot take for granted cherished ones still with us and to remember those loved ones we have lost," the statement read. "This is particularly true today, marking the 5th anniversary of the tragic shooting at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, FL. In the aftermath of the club shooting, the City of Houston immediately responded in solidarity with the formation of Mayor Turner's LGBTQ Advisory Board, naming 49 members to reflect the 49 lives and voices who were taken too soon on June 12. The advisory board works to uplift the voices of our community and provide policy recommendations that will end discrimination and advance issues that improve our quality of life. We must not let their lives be lost in vain, and we must continue to persevere and take action by speaking up against discrimination and violence, spreading love and kindness, and remaining united as an LGBTQIA+ family."

SEE RELATED: These are the victims of the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando

Recently, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed legislation designating the nightclub as a national memorial.

In Orlando, churches rang their bells 49 times for each person killed.

Saturday night, the onePULSE Foundation remembrance ceremony is set to take place. It will only be for PULSE families, survivors and first responders.

SEE RELATED: onePULSE Foundation focuses on 4 pillars: Memorial, scholarships, education programs, museum
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonlgbtq+lgbtqshootingfeel good
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LGBTQ+
US issues first passport with 'X' gender marker
Arraygency talent agency champions LGBTQ+ diversity
Health care hero overcomes odds to serve LGBTQ+ Houstonians
Abbott signs law restricting transgender student-athletes
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
What's next for Braves-Astros? Answering key questions after 2 games
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Show More
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
More TOP STORIES News