PULSE nightclub shooting victims remembered in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The lights of Houston City Hall and the Montrose bridges will be lit in rainbow colors Saturday evening to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the deadly shooting at an Orlando nightclub.Mayor Sylvester Turner's LGBTQ Advisory Board issued a statement in honor of the shooting victims inside Pulse Nightclub.Recently, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed legislation designating the nightclub as a national memorial.In Orlando, churches rang their bells 49 times for each person killed.Saturday night, the onePULSE Foundation remembrance ceremony is set to take place. It will only be for PULSE families, survivors and first responders.