PULSE nightclub shooting victims remembered in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The lights of Houston City Hall and the Montrose bridges will be lit in rainbow colors Saturday evening to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the deadly shooting at an Orlando nightclub.
Mayor Sylvester Turner's LGBTQ Advisory Board issued a statement in honor of the shooting victims inside Pulse Nightclub.
"This past year has shown us we cannot take for granted cherished ones still with us and to remember those loved ones we have lost," the statement read. "This is particularly true today, marking the 5th anniversary of the tragic shooting at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, FL. In the aftermath of the club shooting, the City of Houston immediately responded in solidarity with the formation of Mayor Turner's LGBTQ Advisory Board, naming 49 members to reflect the 49 lives and voices who were taken too soon on June 12. The advisory board works to uplift the voices of our community and provide policy recommendations that will end discrimination and advance issues that improve our quality of life. We must not let their lives be lost in vain, and we must continue to persevere and take action by speaking up against discrimination and violence, spreading love and kindness, and remaining united as an LGBTQIA+ family."
Recently, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed legislation designating the nightclub as a national memorial.
In Orlando, churches rang their bells 49 times for each person killed.
Saturday night, the onePULSE Foundation remembrance ceremony is set to take place. It will only be for PULSE families, survivors and first responders.
