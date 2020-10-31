Society

Houstonians invited to participate in new Uptown lighting holiday video

By Steven Devadanam
HOUSTON, Texas -- Each year, thousands of Houstonians descend upon Uptown to witness the annual Uptown Holiday Lighting. The annual event, which features a fireworks show, is always a hotly attended date and ushers in the shopping season at the nearby Galleria and Post Oak retail spots. But like so many in-person happenings, the lighting event won't be held this year due to the pandemic.

In lieu of the lighting, Uptown management is inviting the public to submit photos and videos for a holiday countdown video, to be unveiled on Thanksgiving evening, November 26.

The virtual countdown holiday video will be posted to Uptown Houston's Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube pages on Thanksgiving evening, according to a press release. The deadline for submissions is Sunday, November 4; fans can submit their photos and video here.

