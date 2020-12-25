Houston CultureMap

Houston billionaire couple gifts massive $1 million to citywide charity

By Steven Devadanam
HOUSTON, Texas -- Vying for the title of "Houston's Official Benefactors," local billionaires Rich and Nancy Kinder have gifted yet another area nonprofit with a massive holiday donation. The dynamic power couple has granted $1 million to United Way of Greater Houston, the organization announced.

The funds will go towards those in need of food, utility and rental assistance, medications, and healthcare support, according to a press release. Other assistance will include job training and certification, job placement, financial coaching, child care, mental health services, and more.

Help will be funneled through a collaborative model dubbed United Way THRIVE, which involves more than 20 nonprofits, plus employers, community colleges, government agencies, and others in helping local families, according to United Way.

