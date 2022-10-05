13-year-old arrested after bullied Humble ISD 8th grader with autism breaks arm

An Humble ISD family speaks only to ABC13 about what they want to happen after a boy with autism was bullied and suffered a broken arm.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 13-year-old boy is charged with assault, accused of hitting a boy with autism and causing him to break his arm, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.

"I kind of accepted I'm not going to make them stop," Carson, an eighth grader at Humble ISD, said. "There's no point. I just accepted it."

Carson went home hurt on Sept. 29 and explained to his mom that a group of kids teased him on the bus and, once they got off, started slapping him.

"He gets off the bus. One of them slaps him across the face. He tried to walk away. As he was walking away, they shoved him to the ground," Abbi Hershey, Carson's mother, said.

Carson fractured his arm in two places and now has surgery on Wednesday, according to his mother.

"It's very upsetting, even if they didn't mean to break his arm. They meant to hurt his feelings and slap him, and every action has a consequence," Hershey said. "This is the consequence to a poor decision."

ABC13 confirmed with Constable Mark Herman that a 13-year-old was arrested and booked into the juvenile system. The teen was released to his parents, but criminal charges have been filed against him.

Following the incident, Humble ISD issued a statement: "The District thoroughly investigates allegations of bullying and does not tolerate bullying at school. Parents with concerns should reach out to the campus principal. Additionally, this incident is being investigated by Harris County Precinct 4."

Hershey and her son want others to learn from this, hoping schools and parents can help educate their children.

"Try to teach your kids to be a good person," Carson said.

"Teach them to be kind to everyone, regardless of what they look like, how they talk. What their interests are," Hershey said. "He's a human being too."

Humble ISD is on October break, but Carson's mother does not plan on sending him back to school, fearing for her son's safety.

