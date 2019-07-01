Houston-bound flight from LaGuardia makes emergency landing after hydraulic issues

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5371033" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Houston-bound flight makes emergency landing at Newark Airport

UA2098 LGA-IAH had to make an emergency landing at EWR. Best I know--had a flat tire on takeoff(?), friction in the wheel well created some smoke. Flight crew and emergency response teams are top-notch. pic.twitter.com/oR2ndSUU0J — John Murray (@jmurray26) June 29, 2019

NEWARK, New Jersey -- An airplane flying from LaGuardia Airport to Houston, Texas, made an emergency landing at Newark International Airport after the plane experienced a hydraulic issue, airport sources confirmed.The aircraft landed on Runway 22L and the chutes were deployed. Passengers were taken to Terminal C.At the time, all arrivals and departures were canceled but have since resumed, the airport tweeted. Travelers should expect delays.According to United Airlines' website, flight 2098 was diverted to Newark, but officials have not confirmed that this was the flight that made the emergency landing.A passenger tweeted that he was flying from LaGuardia to Houston when his plane made an emergency landing. His photo appears to show passengers evacuated from the plane.Officials said there were no reported injuries.Eyewitness News has reached out to the FAA and Port Authority Police Department.