Houston-bound flight from LaGuardia makes emergency landing after hydraulic issues

NEWARK, New Jersey -- An airplane flying from LaGuardia Airport to Houston, Texas, made an emergency landing at Newark International Airport after the plane experienced a hydraulic issue, airport sources confirmed.

The aircraft landed on Runway 22L and the chutes were deployed. Passengers were taken to Terminal C.

At the time, all arrivals and departures were canceled but have since resumed, the airport tweeted. Travelers should expect delays.

EMBED More News Videos

Houston-bound flight makes emergency landing at Newark Airport



According to United Airlines' website, flight 2098 was diverted to Newark, but officials have not confirmed that this was the flight that made the emergency landing.

United flight 2098 from LaGuardia to Houston experienced a mechanical issue upon take-off and diverted to Newark Liberty International Airport. Our pilots reacted quickly to ensure the safety of the aircraft and our customers, who deplaned using deployed slides after landing. There are no reported injuries and we're making alternate arrangements to get our customers to their final destination as soon as possible.



A passenger tweeted that he was flying from LaGuardia to Houston when his plane made an emergency landing. His photo appears to show passengers evacuated from the plane.

Officials said there were no reported injuries.

Eyewitness News has reached out to the FAA and Port Authority Police Department.

Follow Shelley Childers on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseynewark international airportemergency landing
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News