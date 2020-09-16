Community & Events

Houston's Nutcracker Market cancels crowds but will still let you shop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market 2020 won't look like it usually does, but you'll still be able to get your holiday on.

The popular market announced it's canceling the in-person market due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but you can still shop virtually.

The 2020 Virtual Nutcracker Market will run from Nov. 11 through Dec. 11 and will include nearly 200 merchants.

As usual, 11% of merchandise sales from the virtual market will support Houston Ballet programs, its academy and scholarship programs.

The market said more details will be coming soon.

Earlier this year, the Houston Ballet Spring Nutcracker Market went virtual due to the pandemic.

The video above is from the Spring Nutcracker Market announcement.
