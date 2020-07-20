Houston Ballet cancels 2020 performances of 'The Nutcracker'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Ballet is making changes to its 2020-2021 season in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.Among the changes is the cancellation of 'The Nutcracker.'The performance, which generates $5 million in revenue, will not go as scheduled over concerns of the pandemic."This pandemic is not the first time we've had to get creative behind the scenes so our dancers and production staff can make magic happen onstage," says Houston Ballet Marketing and PR Director Angela Lee, who is well-seasoned from canceled and reshuffled performances from natural disasters such as Hurricane Harvey. "We are considering all options for the future, from how to create a safer theater to optimizing technology for virtual experiences."The organization said it hopes to hold its first in-theatre performance with the Margaret Alkek Williams Jubilee of Dance on December 4."We've had to make difficult decisions for the season ahead, because of the prolonged COVID-19 crisis," Houston Ballet executive director Jim Nelson said in a release. "Every member of our Houston Ballet family will be affected at some point during the season. It's paramount that we make these changes to safeguard the longevity of our organization."The nonprofit, which lost $1.3 million in revenue over three canceled ticketed productions alone, filled the remainder of its canceled 2019-2020 season with an abundance of digital content.