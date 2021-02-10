Black dancers to reflect on breaking boundaries with Houston Ballet tonight on ABC13

Eyewitness News anchor Melanie Lawson will moderate Breaking Boundaries tonight at 7:30 p.m., taking a deeper dive into the experiences of Black men and women in ballet, as well as a discussion on the BIPOC movement happening across America.
Houston Ballet's first Black principal dancer, Lauren Anderson, and Harper Watters will join Lawson in leading the conversation, featuring multiple generations of Houston Ballet fame, including Adrian Vincent James, Sandra Organ, Kiya Sturm, Deon Allen, Caleb Mitchell, Ayisha McMillan, Cleopatra Williams, Chavo Killingsworth, Daniel Durrett, Kellen Hornbuckle and Naazir Muhammad.
We hope you'll join us for this important conversation as Houston Ballet continues to break boundaries in ballet.
"Breaking Boundaries" will stream on ABC13.com and ABC13's apps for your smartphone, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, and Android TV devices. Just search "ABC13 Houston."
