Black dancers to reflect on breaking boundaries with Houston Ballet tonight on ABC13

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In celebration of Black History Month, ABC13 is proud to present a groundbreaking live conversation in partnership with Houston Ballet, reflecting on the lived experiences of former and current Black dancers, and how they defied the odds to find themselves center stage.Eyewitness News anchor Melanie Lawson will moderatetonight at 7:30 p.m., taking a deeper dive into the experiences of Black men and women in ballet, as well as a discussion on the BIPOC movement happening across America.Houston Ballet's first Black principal dancer, Lauren Anderson, and Harper Watters will join Lawson in leading the conversation, featuring multiple generations of Houston Ballet fame, including Adrian Vincent James, Sandra Organ, Kiya Sturm, Deon Allen, Caleb Mitchell, Ayisha McMillan, Cleopatra Williams, Chavo Killingsworth, Daniel Durrett, Kellen Hornbuckle and Naazir Muhammad.We hope you'll join us for this important conversation as Houston Ballet continues to break boundaries in ballet.