2 brothers missing from SW Houstton

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking for an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old who were last seen Friday in southwest Houston.Abraham Blamo is 8 years old, 3 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket.Jaden Blamo is 10 years old, 3 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 80 pounds. He was last seen wearing red slippers and a black or gray long-sleeve shirt.They were last seen in the 7200 block of Corporate Drive around 10 p.m. Friday.If you have any information about their whereabouts, call 911 or the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.