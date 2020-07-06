Astros start historic 2020 season at home against Seattle

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros will begin their 2020 shortened season at home against the Seattle Mariners on July 24.Major League Baseball delayed the start of their season due to concerns over COVID-19.The Astros will play 40 games against the American League West division and 20 games against the National League West teams.After playing Seattle in the season opener, the Astros take on the Los Angeles Dodgers.