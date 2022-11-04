Houston family witnesses history at Game 4 of World Series

A Houston family witnessed the Astros' combined no-hitter at Yankee Stadium and during the World Series in Philadelphia.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's the baseball version of lightning striking twice for the Valdez family.

For starters, they were lucky enough to be at Citizens Bank Park Wednesday night, when the Astros threw the first combined no-hitter in World Series history.

"When it got to the seventh inning, that's when I got really nervous," Freddie Valdez said. "I just started counting outs."

Believe it or not, this is the second time this family from Houston saw a combined Astros no-hitter on the road in 2022.

They were at Yankee Stadium in June when four Astros pitchers no-hit the Yankees in The Bronx.

Freddie, along with his daughter Alana, were stunned as the same thing played out in front of them at Game 4 of the World Series in Philadelphia.

"We didn't move the whole game," Alana said. "We just stayed there."

So how unlikely would it be to witness both of those no-hitters?

Well, a combined no-hitter has only happened 19 times in the history of Major League Baseball following the one on Wednesday. And the league celebrated its 150th season in 2019.

"It was awesome," Alana expressed.

As for what awesome accomplishment comes next, the Valdez family said it will involve celebrating a World Series title at Minute Maid Park this weekend.

"I think (Justin) Verlander will win his first World Series game, and then Framber (Valdez) will close it out Saturday night," Freddie said.

