Astros to host World Series Champions Party for fans Sunday

Astros fans are celebrating after Houston won its second World Series title in six seasons Saturday by defeating the Phillies in Game 6 of the 2022 World Series.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Now that the Houston Astros have leveled up, it's time to get down and celebrate our 2022 World Series Champions.

The Astros announced it will host a World Series Champions Party on Sunday, outside Union Station at Minute Maid Park.

The free event will last from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, and feature unique photo opportunities, a DJ, food trucks Nom Mi and Coffee-Q, a caricature artist, balloon artist, face painter and more.

The Astros World Series Champions Party is, of course, only the first official celebration to come.

Sunday, we're expecting to hear from Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, who will announce details of the 2022 Astros World Series Championship parade.

If you do head out to the festivities Sunday, you'll want to bring a pancho or an umbrella. ABC13 meteorologist Rachel Briers said you might run into some isolated showers.

Minute Maid Park is located at 501 Crawford St., in Houston.

