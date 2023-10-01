Astros look to extend lead to 2-0 series vs. Diamondback and clinch spot in playoffs on Saturday

PHOENIX, Arizona -- Houston Astros (88-72, second in the AL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (84-76, second in the NL West)

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Justin Verlander (12-8, 3.32 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 139 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (12-7, 3.48 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 182 strikeouts)

The Astros earned the 2-1 win Friday night in Phoenix off of an RBI double by Jose Abreu in the sixth inning that was originally ruled a home run.

BOTTOM LINE:

The Houston Astros lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona is 43-36 at home and 84-76 overall. The Diamondbacks are 62-15 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Houston is 49-30 on the road and 88-72 overall. The Astros have gone 41-16 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

As ABC13 reported, all the Astros need to do in order to increase their odds from 76% to 100% is win two of three games at the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 'Stros can now earn a playoff berth on their own with one more win, with the first of two tries coming Saturday, which will be the second time the hometown team plays against the Braves.

Entering Friday, the Astros trailed the Rangers by two games in the race to win the AL West division title. Seattle was one game behind the 'Stros in both the division race and the chase for the final AL wild-card spot.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Christian Walker leads Arizona with 33 home runs while slugging .499. Ketel Marte is 11-for-34 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 36 doubles, four triples and 29 home runs for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 15-for-43 with four doubles and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .245 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Astros: 4-6, .257 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Scott McGough: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dominic Fletcher: 60-Day IL (finger), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

Astros: Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow).

