UH Baseball fields become Spring training home for Astros

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As baseball fans and athletes gear up for the start of the 2020 season, the Houston Astros are getting another spring training home, right here in Houston.General Manager James Click says the team will utilize both Minute Maid Park and the University of Houston baseball facilities to help ensure social distancing with players and staff."The University of Houston has one of the finest college baseball facilities in the country," Click said. "Our Major League staff was extremely impressed by it. We're fortunate to have the UH campus in such close proximity to Minute Maid Park and to have a facility which will allow us to continue to focus on our top priority - the safety of our players and staff - while also providing our players every advantage as they get ready to compete for a championship in 2020. I would like to thank Vice President for Athletics Chris Pezman, Deputy AD David Tagliarino, and Coach Todd Whitting for accommodating us. We are very excited to call UH our 2020 alternate spring training home."Major League Baseball is set to start its condensed season July 23.Astros players will report to Minute Maid Park for training on July 1. Games will begin the weekend of July 24.